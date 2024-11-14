Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,967 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 82.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 26,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,127.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,127.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,387 shares of company stock valued at $6,971,838 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.56. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 322.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.99. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.83 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 794.47%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

