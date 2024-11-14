Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $49.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

