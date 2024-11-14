Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 148.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 55.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of MCHP opened at $66.59 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

