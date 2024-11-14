Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VWO opened at $45.49 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.