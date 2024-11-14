Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.91 and last traded at $167.91, with a volume of 1266754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.00.

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 775,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,896,000 after acquiring an additional 162,678 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 109.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 778,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

