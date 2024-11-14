APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director James E. Lillie Sells 11,568 Shares

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $427,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,635 shares in the company, valued at $41,958,802.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

APi Group Trading Down 1.2 %

APG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.52. 1,868,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,023. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on APG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 154.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in APi Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APi Group



APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

