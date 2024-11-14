ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,876 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $30,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in ANSYS by 3.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 603,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,259,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $5,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $341.87. 80,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,935. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.81 and a 52-week high of $364.31.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.