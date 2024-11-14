Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the October 15th total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance
ANGPY stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.98.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
