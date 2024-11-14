Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the October 15th total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

ANGPY stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.98.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

