AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.73 and traded as high as $7.49. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 435,277 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANGO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANGO

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.67.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.93 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 83.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,939.46. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,568 shares of company stock worth $135,847. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 981.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.