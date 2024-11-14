Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $3.25.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Angi to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Angi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Angi had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $296.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Angi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Angi by 1,372.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,401,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 1,306,515 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 152.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 462,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 279,083 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 24.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 161,189 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Articles

