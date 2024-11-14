Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $624.61 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $515.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.91.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.23 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.57.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

