Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 69.94 ($0.90). Approximately 144,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 135,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.90).
Anexo Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.53 million, a PE ratio of 874.25 and a beta of 0.77.
About Anexo Group
Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anexo Group
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.