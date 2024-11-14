Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 69.94 ($0.90). Approximately 144,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 135,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.90).

Anexo Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.53 million, a PE ratio of 874.25 and a beta of 0.77.

About Anexo Group

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.

