Andrew Spaventa Sells 695 Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Stock

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Spaventa sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $15,672.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,659.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Andrew Spaventa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Sunday, September 15th, Andrew Spaventa sold 175 shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $2,166.50.
Singular Genomics Systems Price Performance
OMIC stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.77. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $23.41.
About Singular Genomics Systems
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.
