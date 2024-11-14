Analyzing BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) and Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS)

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) and BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Solutions and BBB Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Solutions -3.43% -22.40% -4.04% BBB Foods N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maison Solutions and BBB Foods”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Solutions $58.04 million 0.34 -$3.34 million ($0.14) -7.07 BBB Foods $2.49 billion 1.48 -$17.30 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Maison Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BBB Foods.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Maison Solutions and BBB Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 BBB Foods 0 5 3 0 2.38

BBB Foods has a consensus target price of $30.57, indicating a potential downside of 7.25%. Given BBB Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BBB Foods is more favorable than Maison Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of BBB Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BBB Foods beats Maison Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels. BBB Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

