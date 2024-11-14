Amphenol (APH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Amphenol (NYSE: APH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/25/2024 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $76.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Amphenol had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $71.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.4 %

APH opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.81. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

