Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.
In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $98,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,083,175. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,532.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $98,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,083,175. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,401 shares of company stock valued at $352,038. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
