Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 163.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,081 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.15. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,398,532.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,532.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $98,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,083,175. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,401 shares of company stock valued at $352,038 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

