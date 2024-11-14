Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

COLD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.73.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.13%.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after purchasing an additional 900,815 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 479.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 90,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 74,790 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.