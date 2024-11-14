American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.21 and last traded at $101.21, with a volume of 1203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.18.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 321,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,235,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,281,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,170,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 211,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 70,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

