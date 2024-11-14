American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading 4.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 4,952,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 34,227,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.