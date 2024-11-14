Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.61-1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.095-1.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.859-7.116 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
