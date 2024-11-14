Alvenia Scarborough Sells 7,500 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,552.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chemours Price Performance

NYSE:CC opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemours from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 3.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,142,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,650,000 after purchasing an additional 618,361 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

