Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.94. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 2.29% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

