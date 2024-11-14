Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Down 6.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) was down 6.3% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Allogene Therapeutics traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 570,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,454,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.73.
View Our Latest Report on ALLO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $547.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allogene Therapeutics
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.