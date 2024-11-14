Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Down 6.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) was down 6.3% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Allogene Therapeutics traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 570,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,454,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,670,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 221,840 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,147 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 507,021 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,192,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $547.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

