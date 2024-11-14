Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.39 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Alight updated its Q4 guidance to $0.22-0.27 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.220-0.270 EPS.
Alight Price Performance
NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42.
Alight Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Alight
About Alight
Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alight
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Insiders Bet Big on These Small Cap Stocks
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Can United States Cellular Ride Higher on Its Spectrum Strategy?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- HubSpot’s Growth in CRM: Can It Compete With Salesforce?
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.