Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and traded as low as $19.63. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 105,078 shares.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.
