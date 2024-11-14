Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and traded as low as $19.63. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 105,078 shares.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

