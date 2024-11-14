Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. M&G Plc lifted its holdings in Coty by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 509,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 149,351 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 733.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,897 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 12.6% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coty by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Coty by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 440,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 148,607 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COTY. TD Cowen cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Coty Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:COTY opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

