Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $586,000 Investment in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,357,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 456.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,328.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,107,000 after acquiring an additional 183,696 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,806,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.30.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBP stock opened at $207.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.65. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.33 and a 12-month high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

