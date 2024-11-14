Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $639,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

