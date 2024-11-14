Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nova were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nova by 15.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nova by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nova by 46.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova in the first quarter valued at $38,661,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nova by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Price Performance

Shares of Nova stock opened at $189.47 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.19 and a 1 year high of $247.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nova

Nova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.