AI Technology Group (OTCMKTS:EENX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of AI Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EENX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.03. AI Technology Group shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 260 shares traded.

AI Technology Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

About AI Technology Group

AI Technology Group, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of electromagnetic motor, generator, and battery charger systems. Its products include rechargeable battery charger, load box, solar tracker, solar controller, and crystal battery light. The company was founded by Gary A. Bedini and John C.

