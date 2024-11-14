AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.57. 2,944,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 14,043,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 239,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 176,301 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 945.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,489,000 after buying an additional 969,475 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 107,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 57,089 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $1,569,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,427,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 870,856 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

