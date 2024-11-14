Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03, Zacks reports.
Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AVTE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 84,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,924. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.00.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
