Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVTE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 84,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,924. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

