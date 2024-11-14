Aerodrome Finance Price Hits $1.30 on Top Exchanges (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $207.24 million and $49.71 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00001419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aerodrome Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,795.54 or 0.99463611 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90,779.74 or 0.99446309 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,365,330,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,365,330,640.70296293 with 690,649,168.85131658 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.32709881 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $58,022,074.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aerodrome Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aerodrome Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.