Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 121,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,957,000 after buying an additional 117,416 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 763,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,261,000 after purchasing an additional 254,152 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $140.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $228.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.37 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

