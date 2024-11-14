Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.600-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.7 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,096.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.08.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

