Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

Adams Resources & Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 1,600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Adams Resources & Energy to earn $0.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,600.0%.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 72,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $95.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.79. Adams Resources & Energy has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

