ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 2,625 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $65,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 482,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,056,050. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,312 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $32,760.64.

On Monday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 129 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $3,217.26.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,394 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $59,634.54.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,489.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 10,601 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $247,851.38.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $151,163.64.

On Monday, October 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $104,412.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,630 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $115,055.50.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 113 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,802.40.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $100.88.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

ACR stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 73.84, a current ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $125.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.05. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 23.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $3,729,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

