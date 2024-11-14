Acala Token (ACA) Hits Market Capitalization of $67.71 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $67.71 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00005869 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90,923.02 or 1.00176868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00005808 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00048927 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,149,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,138,749,994 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

