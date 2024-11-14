Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JEQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,021. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $6.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

