AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 460.8% from the October 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. 138,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,856. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of AB SKF (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

