851 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 851 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Solar by 411.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $182.13 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $135.88 and a one year high of $306.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

