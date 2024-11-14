6,754 Shares in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Acquired by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the second quarter worth $443,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FCPI opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54.

About Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

