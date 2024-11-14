66,378 Shares in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Bought by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 390.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,002,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 683.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Sprott Increases Dividend

Sprott Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.