6,065 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 744,407 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 35,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,039. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

