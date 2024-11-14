6,000 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Purchased by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,935,000 after acquiring an additional 273,291 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 242,744 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,026.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 79,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 72,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

