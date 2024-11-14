590 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,259,000 after buying an additional 60,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after acquiring an additional 279,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,470,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,854,000 after acquiring an additional 114,116 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $389.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.61. The stock has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $420.47.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. HSBC lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

