5,587 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,587 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Guidewire Software by 23.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,832,000 after purchasing an additional 516,942 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 18,001.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,220,000 after buying an additional 256,702 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 23.4% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after buying an additional 240,622 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $25,893,000. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP increased its position in Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $196.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,452.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.81 and a 200 day moving average of $151.08. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.52 and a 52 week high of $199.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,523,889.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 10,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,779,101.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,367 shares in the company, valued at $14,352,462.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,050,448. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

