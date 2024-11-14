5,329 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Bought by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 172.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

CALF opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

