5,116 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,985 shares during the last quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $528,429,000 after buying an additional 82,731 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,763,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after buying an additional 894,531 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $328.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.13.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

